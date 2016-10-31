Public lecture in Jewish history at Mdina’s Palazzo Santa Sophia

A public lecture on the Crypto-Jewish Community in early modern Malta (1602-1612) is being held on Wednesday in Mdina.

The talk will investigate an aspect of Jewish history through the lens of Marranism, also called Crypto-Judaism. In fact, inquisitorial procedures from 1602 to 1612 – the documents of which are today held at the Cathedral Archives at Mdina – show the existence of an embryonic community of Judaising neophytes in the Maltese archipelago.

By presenting the characteristics of their religious practices, this lecture will point out some features of their double identity: externally Christian but internally Jewish. Moreover, during the 17th and 18th centuries, early modern Malta was a place where Jews, neophytes and conversos (Jews who converted to Catholicism) were in contact with each other, under the supervision of the Roman Inquisition.

This framework makes it possible to identify different conversion-careers which show fluctuating degrees of hidden practices and give the opportunity to widen the concept of Marranism.

The lecture will be delivered by Sarah Azzopardi-Ljubibratic, a Swiss PhD candidate at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, affiliated to the Institute for Religions, Cultures and Modernity. She is currently being hosted by the Department of History of the University of Malta, having been awarded the Doc. Mobility programme of the Swiss National Science Foundation (SFN) to complete her PhD dissertation.

Her thesis investigates the process of conversion of the Jews through the Inquisition with a particular focus on the Roman Inquisition in Malta. The purpose is to throw a new highlight on the concept of Marranism. Her research interests are mainly focused on concepts and methods in the study of religion and Jewish history in a Mediterranean Context.

■ The lecture is being held on Wednesday at 6.30pm at Palazzo Santa Sophia in Mdina. Attendance is free with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is being organised by the Malta University Historical Society and the Malta Historical Society in collaboration with Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum.