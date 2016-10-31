Café Scientifique in Gozo

The meeting will discuss how biotechnology can help farmers on small islands like Gozo, among other matters.

The second in a series of meetings intending to discuss modern science and technology is taking place this Wednesday in Gozo.

Titled ‘Sustainability vs Profitability in Agriculture: Can Science Bridge the Divide?’, this Café Scientifique will look into biotechnology and how it can help farmers on small islands like Gozo. The latest scientific developments will be examined from both an ethical and profitable perspective.

Cafés start with a short talk by a guest speaker who introduces the topic which is then followed by questions and answers and general discussion. The guest speaker on Wednesday is Adrian Bugeja Douglas from the Rural Sciences and Food Systems Division of the University of Malta’s Institute of Earth Systems. As well as lecturing in biology, genetics, biotechnology and the history of agriculture, his special research interests cover the agricultural genetics of local animal breeds and plant varieties.

The event is open to everyone. It is taking place on Wednesday at the Candle Lounge at Ta' Philip Restaurant and Bar in Għajnsielem, Gozo, from 8pm onwards. It is a comfortable five minute walk from the Mġarr ferry terminal. For more information, visit www.meetup.com/cafe-scientifique.