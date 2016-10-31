Announcements

ZAMMIT. On October 28, the Lord called to himself FR AMADEO JOSEPH ZAMMIT, O.CARM., aged 78. He leaves to mourn his loss his brothers of the Maltese Carmelite Province, his brothers Fr Francis, SDB, and Anthony and his wife, the widowers of his sisters Joan and Salvina, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, October 31, at 10am for the Old Church in Santa Venera, where his body will lie in state until 1.30pm. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm at Santa Venera parish church followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to the Maltese Carmelite Mission in Bolivia will be appreciated. May God grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – PATRICK. Remembering a dear brother and uncle, today being the sixth anniversary of his death. Rest in peace.

BRIMMER – ODELIA. 28 years ago today.

Time slips by, life goes on

But from our hearts

You have not gone.

Betty, Rose, Bernardette.

BUHAGIAR. In loving memory of a beloved father, GINO, on the 57th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Vincent and his wife Myriam, his daughters Miriam and her husband Willie, Carmen and her husband Saviour, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. In loving memory of MARLENE, née Glanville, today the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughter Maria Pia and her sisters Lina and Bernadette and her brother Joe.