Eurostar passengers bound for London delayed after World War 'shell' found
Two Eurostar trains bound for London were delayed and a station evacuated after a "World War souvenir" was discovered.
Police were called to Paris Gare du Nord station after the find, which was reported to be a shell, was made on Sunday morning.
The check-in area at the transport hub was evacuated as a precaution, a spokeswoman for Eurostar said.
