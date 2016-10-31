Advert
Monday, October 31, 2016, 07:17

Eurostar passengers bound for London delayed after World War 'shell' found

Two Eurostar trains bound for London were delayed and a station evacuated after a "World War souvenir" was discovered.

Police were called to Paris Gare du Nord station after the find, which was reported to be a shell, was made on Sunday morning.

The check-in area at the transport hub was evacuated as a precaution, a spokeswoman for Eurostar said.

 

