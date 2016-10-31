Żebbug Road, Attard closed until Friday

Transport Malta will carry out maintenance works in Triq Żebbuġ, Attard, between 8pm tonight and early Friday morning.

During works, the road will be closed to traffic including public transport.

Route 109 known as route Baħrija - Siġġiewi Bajjada, will proceed from Triq L-Imdina Żebbuġ instead of Triq L-Imdina Ħ’Attard.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and follow instructions by the officials on site.