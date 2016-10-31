Advert
Monday, October 31, 2016, 08:49

Young woman injured in car crash

A 21-year-old woman from Attard was grievously injured in a car accident last night.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Sant’ Andrija, St Julian’s at 10.30pm.

The woman was a passenger in a car that crashed into a wall.

The car was being driven by a 21-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

