Young woman injured in car crash
A 21-year-old woman from Attard was grievously injured in a car accident last night.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Sant’ Andrija, St Julian’s at 10.30pm.
The woman was a passenger in a car that crashed into a wall.
The car was being driven by a 21-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.
