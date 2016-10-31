Today's newspapers in review

National newspapers today lead with yesterday’s fireworks explosion near Gudja.

Times of Malta says the storm that battered the island on Saturday may have spared tragedy yesterday when a container full of fireworks exploded. In another story, it says rough seas and strong winds had workers operating round the clock to clear 177 tonnes of debris washed ashore along Malta’s east coast.

The Malta Independent says Malta’s new central bank governor has rejected claims that the European Central Bank policy has fuelled populism, saying that Europe’s economies are healthier and less susceptible to extreme politics thanks to ECB intervention.

L-Orizzont says yesterday's fireworks explosion left the last feast of the year without fireworks.

In-Nazzjon reports Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil’s address in Gozo saying that his party was building a corruption free coalition.