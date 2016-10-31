Suspended jail term, licence suspension for causing woman's death

A man from Paola was found guilty of having caused the involuntary death of an elderly woman in an accident in 2010.

Wayne Grima was condemned to a jail term of 18 months suspended for four years and his driving licence was suspended for 12 months.

Grima, 33, was accused of having been driving his Piaggio Porter along Żabbar Road, Paola on February 8 that year at a speed of about 60km/hr when the accident happened.

Vincenza Ellul, the 73-year-old pedestrian, chose that fateful moment to cross the busy street, emerging from behind a stationary bus with her head bent down. She had walked more than halfway across the street when she was hit by the car driven by the accused.

The victim ended up sideways on the road in the midst of shattered glass. She succumbed to her grievous injuries a few days later after suffering from intracerebral haemorrage.

The court, presided by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, based itself on the testimony of two witnesses as well as the reports of the court experts and the autopsy results.

The magistrate concluded that the accident was mainly caused by the reckless and dangerous driving of the accused, who was driving his vehicle even though he was aware of its defective braking system.

Lawyer Franco Galea appeared for the accused. Lawyer Stefano Filletti acted parte civile.