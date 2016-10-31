Person injured in Buġibba explosion
A person was grievously injured this morning in an explosion in Buġibba.
The explosion, believed to be a car bomb, took place in Triq Fr Harry Paderborn at 7am.
Police officers and members of the Civil Protection are on site.
More soon.
