No to indiscriminate land reclamation - NGO, developers say in unlikely front

MDA president Sandro Chetcuti addressing the Front ODZ officials.

The environmental and development lobbies are presenting an unlikely united front against indiscriminate land reclamation – although differences between the two positions persist.

During a meeting between the Front Ħarsien ODZ and the Malta Developers Association today, both sides spoke about the need for land reclamation to be used solely for projects in the national interest.

Front spokesman Michael Briguglio expressed particular concern over the inclusion of land reclamation in the new Paceville masterplan, which will support a new hotel and apartments close to a marine protection area. The group has called unequivocally for the project to be struck from the plan.

The general concern was echoed by MDA president Sandro Chetcuti, who said land reclamation should only be considered for “job creation”, and that there was no justification for taking up the sea in the interest of speculative development.

Land reclamation should only be considered for job creation - Sandro Chetcuti

When questioned further on what would constitute an acceptable project for land reclamation, however, Mr Chetcuti said he would consider a hotel attracting new classes of tourists and creating long-term jobs as one such class.

He also shied away from supporting the Front call for the Paceville land reclamation proposal to be scrapped, arguing that, as it stood, the project could be interpreted in different ways, some of them acceptable, and that more time was needed to analyse in detail.

During the meeting, an MDA initiative, Mr Chetcuti repeatedly stressed his organisation’s commitment to the environment, which he described as a vital “link in the chain” alongside members’ business interests.

“Since its inception, the MDA has always been opposed to ODZ development,” he said. “We need to be more specific on what constitutes a national development, or risk distorting the market and creating unfair competition by taking up fresh countryside on a pretext.”

Among several other environmental issues raised, the MDA president mentioned the need to address loopholes in the existing ODZ planning policy, to devise a policy for dealing with construction waste and for the country to reach its renewable energy targets.

Meanwhile, in his introductory remarks for the Front, Dr Briguglio highlighted concern over the government’s plans to include ODZ land in local plan amendments.

“ODZ land should not be used as a political tool to win votes,” he said. “We believe that proper rationalisation would prioritize the regeneration of run-down areas, rather than further encroachments on ODZ land.

“Front also insists that before the Paceville master plan proceeds, a national masterplan is required, to evaluate Malta’s carrying capacity and sustainability challenges.”