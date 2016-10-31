MFA: no football nursery fees will mean lower quality

Abolishing the football nursery compensation fee could deal a blow to the quality of coaching or result in higher clubs’ annual registration costs, according to the Malta Football Association.

The MFA did not believe the compensation payable when children swapped clubs should be abolished, because it deemed the fee a guarantee that nurseries were indemnified for the loss of a player whom they have trained, vice president Chris Bonett told this newspaper.

Dr Bonett, who is also the MFA’s legal adviser, was contacted following the launch of an online petition by the Malta Football Players Association calling for an end to the nursery compensation fee and the “exploitation of children”.

Children’s Commissioner Pauline Miceli has also called for an end to the fee, which she said was symptomatic of a mindset that saw children as a means to an end.

If the nursery compensation were to be abolished, in all probability, the yearly registration fees would either need to be increased or the level of coaching or facilities restricted

But the MFA is insisting that the fee acknowledges the efforts made by nurseries in nurturing players. Any funds received by nurseries are reinvested to get better coaches and facilities.

“It is an undeniable fact that nurseries are non-profit-making organisations run by volunteers and usually have little means of income beyond the yearly fee…

“If the nursery compensation were to be abolished, in all probability, the yearly registration fees would either need to be increased or the level of coaching or facilities restricted,” Dr Bonett said. In his opinion, it was “very unfair” that nursery volunteers were being branded as “child-traders”. They dedicated their lives to finding ways to unlock children’s potential through football.

“Without the daily sacrifice of nursery administrators, there would be no nurseries, and instead of speaking about nursery compensation, we would today be speaking about why our children are not playing football,”

he added.

According to MFA regulations, it is the clubs themselves that should pay the compensation fee, and to the MFA’s knowledge, this is what happens in most cases.

“However, we are aware there may be instances where parents were asked to cover this expense. The MFA does not condone this behaviour, as it goes against regulations,” Dr Bonett said.

He pointed out that unfortunately there were parents acting as football agents for their children, and not only did they not pay the compensation fee, they were demanding favours and money from nurseries in return for their children’s loyalty.

On many occasions, he noted, nurseries let players go without demanding compensation. “Most nurseries are sensible to the players’ demands; it is only in a few instances complaints were received on this subject. Moreover, most nurseries provide free training to children whose families face economic hardship. We reiterate that criticism received over the past few weeks has been mostly unfair on the nurseries.”

Dr Bonett noted that in 2014, compensation was revised downward. There was also a reduction in the number of players on what is known as the ‘retained list’. Through this list, nurseries declare the number of players retained for the following season.

The MFA council agreed that the number of players on the retained list should be limited to 24 for every two-year age group (12 and 13, 14 and 15, etc.). Those not on the list by the end of the season have the right to join another

nursery without any form of paid compensation.

The complaints board – MFA’s judicial body, which decides on transfer disputes – has many times granted free release to young players who for justifiable reasons (such as relocation due to their parents’ marital separation) ask to move without compensation.

Another measure was the introduction of the Transfer Credit Scheme, through which clubs were credited with €10,000, specifically intended for the transfer of youth players, eliminating the need for clubs to use their own funds to cover compensation.

“We are aware that our regulations may not be perfect… As always, we are open to proposals and suggestions that, if consented to by the legislative bodies, will lead to the overall improvement of the running of our nurseries,” Dr Bonett said.