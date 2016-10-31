Increase in outlay on social security benefits
The outlay on social security benefits increased by €20.5 million in the first nine months of this year when compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Office said.
Total social security benefits amounted to €668.5 million during the first three quarters of the year, reflecting a 3.2 per cent rise from the corresponding period in 2015.
The increase in expenditure was due to a €31.1 million rise in contributory benefits outlay. On the other hand, non-contributory benefits expenditure declined by €10.6 million.
Contributory benefits this year outlay totalled €527 million by the end of September, 6.3 per cent more than in the same period in 2015. The rise in outlay was mainly due to a €26.4 million rise in pensions in respect of retirement.
Non-contributory benefits expenditure decreased by seven per cent during the first nine months of the year, amounting to €141.5 million.
The main reason behind the decline was due to the one-time child supplementary benefit paid in September 2015, accounting for €7.7 million of the non-contributory outlay for the third quarter of that year.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.