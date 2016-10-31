Gozitans should take lead to find solutions to their problems

Gozitans cannot expect the European Union to solve their problems but they should take the lead to find solutions, former Prime Minister Alfred Sant said.

Speaking at a conference on Gozo's development in Europe at Gozo’s Grand Hotel in Mġarr, Dr Sant said the setting up of a Regional Authority synchronised with the policies of the government of the day which operated in the interests of the Gozitan island would benefit Gozo socially and economically.

He said he supported all measures which made up for the disadvantages in Gozo due to its double insularity.

“Gozo lacks the strategic need to be governed as a region… The government has already acknowledged this by stating it will be focusing on its regionality in this year's Budget speech,” he remarked.

Dr Sant said the rules of the European Union would not be changed for Gozo or for other islands in the Union.

"EU rules do not fit Gozo and other islands on the periphery of Europe. The populations of Corsica and Sardegna face the same challenges and problems like the people of Gozo".

The EU, he said, did not make a distinction between Malta and Gozo and did not recognise Gozo as a region.

"I have been harping in the European Parliament for the past years that EU rules harm the development of Gozo. EU rules do not permit state aid to fast ferry service between Gozo, Malta and the rest of the Mediterranean.

"This service is vital for Gozo for social and commercial reasons. But we must understand that EU competition rules will not be changed and therefore the Gozitans must find their own solutions to these challenges," Dr Sant emphasised.

He said that the big countries in the EU defended their national interests. France vetoed each proposal for the closing down of the European Parliament in Strasbourg which was a waste of money and resources.

It took this stand because Strasbourg was part of its territory.

Likewise, Malta should keep defending its national interests in the EU. It should follow suit on other instances and it should keep objecting to the proposal of tax harmonisation among all EU member states which is not in the interests of Malta and Gozo.