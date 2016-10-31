Fund to help band, social clubs being evicted should be set up - Jason Azzopardi

Jason Azzopardi

A fund should be set up to help bands and social clubs being evicted out of their premises because of an unconstitutional law, Justice Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi suggested in parliament today.

Speaking during the debate on the votes of the Justice Ministry, Dr Azzopardi said tenants who have also occupied premises under a 1979 law were being evicted and the government is not lifting a finger.

He also called on Justice Minister Owen Bonnici to appoint a public inquiry under the Inquiries Act presided by a sitting judge to investigate Identity Malta.

Identity Malta, he said, was synonymous with corruption, non-transparency, and abuse. Secrecy was the order of the day. He laid on the Table of the House a list of 42 people who applied for voting documents on the same day that they bought the IIP. Four of them had applied even before buying citizenship.

The government, he said, had created privileged, faceless voters. The courts had agreed with the PN and ordered they be struck off the electoral register. The consequences of such action, he said, was criminal.

Earlier, he said the government was turning the Advocate General into an appendix of the ministry and accused his office of failing to act over the money laundering scandal in Panama, the 7,000 visas issued in Algeria, the Gaffarena scandal and the Cafè Premiere issue where the prime minister used his personal e-mail.

He criticised the government for introducing a scheme through which those having tax arrears could give property in lieu. Dr Azzopardi called the scheme diabolical, even more so seeing it was audit firm Nexia BT, which had been appointed to oversee it.

Clyde Puli

Clyde Puli (PN) said that with the addition of 25 employees at the PBS newsroom, the number of workers was now close to what it was before the restructuring process. The new employees, he said, had a PL political pedigree.

He said head of news Reno Bugeja was under the influence of the Office of the Prime Minister about the content of news broadcast.

"Why were Times Talk, Madwarna and Malta Independent programmes eliminated from the current schedule? Xarabank nearly suffered the same fate," he said.