Fantasy Tours clients to be compensated through fund

The Consumers' Association has expressed satisfaction that customers of the ill-fated Fantasy Tours Ltd will be given compensation.

The owner of Fantasy Tours had been accused of defrauding several clients and misappropriating their funds. The association said it had stepped in to defend clients who felt they had been abandoned by everybody.

The government agreed last week that clients who sustained losses when they booked their tours will be given compensation.

It called on the government to compensate clients through Insolvency Fund, which was never tapped into, despite being embedded into law in 1999.

Thanks to the cooperation of the government, including Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the problem had been solved, the association said in a statement.