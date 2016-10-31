Court orders extradition of wanted man

A Belgian man will be extradited for an offence committed in his home country, a court decided today.

Johan Germaine Corneille Van Oudenhove, 54, who lives in Marsascala, was issued with a European Arrest Warrant on September 13 for abuse of confidence or misappropriation.

The defence argued that the extradition could not take place since the man was wanted for investigative purposes and not to face criminal prosecution.

The court, presided by Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, ordered the return of the man to Belgium and placed him under police custody pending his extradition.

The defence, composed of lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Angie Muscat, gave notice of appeal.