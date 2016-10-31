Beware these pork, beef products
Two particular brands of pork and beef meat must not be consumed since they contained undeclared or unauthorised sulphites, the Environment Health Directorate said.
The products originating from the Netherlands and selling under the brand Zenbo were produced meat were produced between the dates October 24, 2014 and October 25, 2016.
The company involved declared that the consignments have been sold.
For further information, the public is requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 2133 7333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by email [email protected].
