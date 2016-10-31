845 charged with domestic violence

The figures were given out in parliament.

A total of 845 people were charged in court with domestic violence this year, Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela told Parliament this evening.

These were 571 men, of whom 75 were foreigners, and 274 women, of whom 12 were foreigners.

Another 102 people were charged with violence on the elderly.

The minister was replying to questions raised by Luciano Busuttil (PL).

Meanwhile, 42 people, including three men, were arraigned for soliciting for prostitution during the first eight months of this year. Three of the women were foreigners.

In the cases decided, the accused received suspended sentences, prison sentences and fines. One person was freed and two cases were time-barred.

Mr Abela said that between January and August, nine men, two Maltese and seven foreigners, were charged with rape. All cases are still pending.

Between January and August this year, 765 people were accused of breaking the peace. There were 500 men (of whom 76 foreigners) and 265 women (of whom 17 foreigners).