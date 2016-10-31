Advert
Monday, October 31, 2016, 00:01 by

Alfred Gauci, Sliema

Free-flowing traffic

Hats off for whoever came up with the idea to amber-flash traffic lights in traffic prone areas such as the Gżira strand. Upon approaching amber flashing lights, motorists automatically slow down just in case pedestrians are about to cross.

We should not blame gridlocks on the ever-increasing number of cars only. Besides wardens and policemen taking too long to clear up the road after an accident, the overabundance of traffic lights is the major contributor to traffic jams. In fact, whenever traffic lights are switched off for some reason or other, traffic flows more freely.

Transport Malta should consider removing or amber flash more traffic lights, which only cause frustration, time and money to all motorists.

