Watch: Jennifer Lopez urges fans to vote for Clinton

Fans turned out despite rain for a free concert in Miami by Jennifer Lopez, where she urged fans to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Clinton joined Lopez on stage at the event whose theme was, "Get Out the Vote." The event is one of several celebrity concerts scheduled to endorse Clinton. Both Jon Bon Jovi and Jay Z have announced plans for concerts aimed at encouraging fans to go vote.

The concert in Miami comes one day after the FBI announced it was reopening its probe into Clinton's use of a private email server when she was secretary of state. Sources said new emails were discovered during an investigation into whether the estranged husband of Clinton's top aide, Huma Abedin, sent illicit messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.