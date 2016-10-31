Watch: Jennifer Lopez urges fans to vote for Clinton
Fans turned out despite rain for a free concert in Miami by Jennifer Lopez, where she urged fans to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Clinton joined Lopez on stage at the event whose theme was, "Get Out the Vote." The event is one of several celebrity concerts scheduled to endorse Clinton. Both Jon Bon Jovi and Jay Z have announced plans for concerts aimed at encouraging fans to go vote.
The concert in Miami comes one day after the FBI announced it was reopening its probe into Clinton's use of a private email server when she was secretary of state. Sources said new emails were discovered during an investigation into whether the estranged husband of Clinton's top aide, Huma Abedin, sent illicit messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.