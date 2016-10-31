Jeni Caruana's Tree of Life opens Saturday

The Olive Waltz

Artist Jeni Caruana will be holding an exhibition of works entitled 'Arbor Vitae' (Tree of Life) starting on Saturday.

The exhibition will be held at the Majjistral Nature and History Park, Għajn Tuffieha from November 5 until December 16.

Born in England, Caruana settled in Malta in 1977 and has since become a well-known contributor to the Maltese art scene. She is known for her watercolour landscapes and her on-the-spot painting at live music and dance performances.

Caruana has held regular solo exhibitions of her works and participated in numerous joint, group and collective exhibitions in Malta and abroad.

Dance for Joy

Trees have always been one of Caruana's recurrent motifs. Arbor Vitae began with the idea of juxtaposing dancers in fleeting motion with the static motion and stability of trees. As it developed, however, Caruana began to focus more on the different aspects of trees that came up and how we relate to them as humans.

Caruana wasn't so interested in defining particular types of trees as much as exploring the many meanings attached to them, and how vitally important it is that we preserve, respect and protect them.

During the exhibition, Caruana will be hosting some events at the Majjistral Visitors Centre, including a talk by park chairman Sammy Vella, followed by a guided walk.

The Majjistral Nature and History Park is the first National Park in the Maltese islands. It is situated along the Northwest coast of Malta and stretches from Golden bay to Anchor Bay. The whole area was declared a National Park in 2007, and falls under the governance of Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta and the Gaia Foundation.

The visitors' centre where the exhibition is being held is a beautifully renovated building in the old British barracks, dating back to the early 20th century, situated between Golden Bay and Manikata.

The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 10am to 3pm.