Watch: Cars crushed as bridge collapses in Italy

A man was killed and five people were injured when a road bridge collapsed near Milan, crushing cars beneath it.

Anas, the agency responsible for the maintenance of roads, claimed it had warned local authorities of the dangers hours before the collapse late on Friday afternoon. The local authorities had requested the warning in writing so that an inspection could be authorised.

The concrete bridge collapsed when a trailer was being driven over it.

A car that was underneath was destroyed and several were damaged.

A criminal investigation is under way.