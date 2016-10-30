Hamilton wins, Rosberg second - Vettel third after bruising battle

Lewis Hamilton comfortably won the Mexican grand prix this evening with championship leader and Mercedes leader Nico Rosberg second.

Third place was a hotly contested affair. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel caught up with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the final few laps. The Dutchman cut a chicane and, in violation of the rules and despite being warned by his own garage, still stayed in front of a fuming Vettel, who then just managed to hold off the second Red Bull of Ricciardo.

The stewards ruled in favour of Vettel soon after the race ended and Verstappen was ushered out of the leaders' lounge just before they climbed the podium.

Verstappen was handed a five second penalty, meaning he ended up fifth behind Hamilton, Rosberg, Vettel and Ricciardo.

Rosberg will win his first championship if he wins in the next race in Brazil or comes second in the next two races.

Result

1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:40:31.402

2.Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:08.354

3.Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:17.313

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:20.858

5. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:21.323

6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:49.376

7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 00:58.891

8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 01:05.612

9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 01:16.206

10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:16.798

11. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap

12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap

13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1 lap

14. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap

15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap

16. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap

17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1 lap

18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap

19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap

20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap

21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 2 laps

r. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 71 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)