Fifa looking into Lithuania-Malta game over match rigging fears - reports

Fifa is investigating Lithuania’s 2-0 win against Malta in the World Cup qualifiers over match rigging fears, Britain's Sun newspaper reports today.

Times of Malta had reported on October 17 that the match was closely monitored by FIFA after the game attracted irregular betting patterns.

After a goalless first half, Lithuania struck twice in the last 14 minutes to secure a 2-0 victory at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius last Tuesday.

The Sun reports that Malta’s goalkeeper, Andrew Hogg, spoke of how a Fifa official marched into his side’s dressing room before kick-off to warn their World Cup qualifier might be fixed.

Fifa also visited Lithuania players and the referee before the match.

Betting syndicates staked millions before kick-off and during the game on Malta to lose by two or more, according to the UK newspaper.

An inquiry is underway and the group (which includes England) could be thrown into chaos if Fifa unearths any wrongdoing, with results possibly voided and games replayed.

Hogg, 31, said of the match commissioner’s visit: “It was strange and felt very uncomfortable — as if we were being accused of cheating.

“I knew I’d done absolutely nothing wrong and had no idea what they were talking about.

“But I was left thinking, ‘If I f*** up now I might end up in the police station.’

“In the event, there was nothing I could do about the goals. I made three or four good saves which show I was doing my best. I have absolutely nothing to hide.

A source who alerted The Sun on Sunday to the potential fix said big changes in the pre-match odds were picked up by Fifa’s early-warning system and a red alert created.

The source added: “Fifa alerted both teams and the referee that the betting patterns had been noted. It was minutes before kick-off, but the match was allowed to go ahead.”