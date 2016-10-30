Sports round-up

Tennis: Dominika Cibulkova (right) continued her dream debut at the WTA Finals with a 1-6 7-6 6-4 victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova to battle through to the final after rallying past the Russian in an absorbing encounter yesterday. The 27-year-old will take on world no.1 Angelique Kerber after beating Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-1, in today’s final, a showdown that looked unlikely after Kuznetsova raced through the first set. “This is my first time here and it’s one of my dreams come true, just incredible,” world number eight Cibulkova said.

Snooker: Mark Selby will take on home favourite Ding Junhui in the final of the International Championship after beating Stuart Bingham in their semi-final, yesterday. Selby eased to a 9-3 win despite a slow start. He did not pot a ball in the first frame and just one in the second, which Bingham took in emphatic style thanks to a clearance of 127. Selby then reeled off four frames without reply, as breaks of 63, 100, 125 and 67 to set up another clash with Ding, the player he beat in the World Championship final in May but lost to in the title match at last month’s Shanghai Masters.

Motor Racing: F1 team founder and majority shareholder Frank Williams is recovering from pneumonia, Williams chief executive Mike O’Driscoll said. He said that Williams, 74, had been taken ill at the Italian race at Monza in September. “He’s had a tough time in hospital, he’s contracted pneumonia. He is making a recovery, a slow recovery,” he added. “We all know how determined he is.” Williams has been tetraplegic and in a wheelchair since a car accident in France in 1986.

Golf: Ian Poulter’s comeback from injury stuttered as he missed the cut at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. The Englishman is playing just his second tournament since suffering a foot injury in June but he will not be present over the weekend after finishing on one over after his first two rounds – three shots off the cut line. After carding a two-under-par 70 on Thursday, Poulter would have been looking up the leaderboard, but after making the turn on level par for his round, things went wrong on the back nine as four bogeys and a birdie left him signing for a 75.

Formula One: Force India could take weeks to decide who partners Mexican Sergio Perez next season, deputy principal Bob Fernley said. The British-based F1 team have one of the most desirable seats remaining on the grid after Nico Huelkenberg decided to leave for Renault. There is no shortage of candidates but Fernley told reporters at the Mexican Grand Prix that there was no deadline either. “It’s (co-owner and principal) Vijay (Mallya)’s decision and we’ll start those discussions probably when we get back next week,” he said.

Cricket: Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes hit an unbeaten half-century as the hosts took a lead of 128 with seven second-innings wickets remaining against England on the second day of the second and final test yesterday. Kayes was on 59 as the hosts reached 152 for three in their second innings at stumps. Mahmudullah was bowled out to debutant spinner Zafar Ansari (2-33) on the last ball of another eventful day at the Shere Bangla National Stadium after adding 86 for the third wicket with Kayes. Earlier, Bangladesh off-spinner Mehedi Hasan picked up his second five-wicket haul of the series but a ninth-wicket stand of 99 gave England a first innings lead of 24.