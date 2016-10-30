Rolex MSR wraps up with presentations ceremony

(Left to right) Mascalzone Latino navigator Ian Moore, skipper Matteo Savelli and boat owner Vincenzo Onorato hold the Rolex MSR Trophy, yesterday. Photo: Kurt Arrigo/Rolex

The 2016 Rolex Middle Sea Race officially came to a close yesterday when a prize-giving ceremony was held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, in the presence of crew members and Royal Malta Yacht Club guests.

Club Commodore Godwin Zammit remarked that the race had kept its universal appeal with an extremely varied fleet from 25 countries.

“The same high level of entries that the Rolex MSR enjoys was once again maintained this year,” he told those present.

The 37th edition of the Rolex MSR started from Grand Harbour on October 22 with 107 boats in the fleet.

Zammit went on to thank the authorities and Yachting Malta for their support and, in particular, prestigious sponsors Rolex for their ongoing support towards the race which has enabled the regatta to grow in stature and importance over the years.

In summing up he also lauded all crews for their commitment and enthusiasm and looked forward to welcoming them all to next year’s race which starts on October 21.

The highlight of the presentations ceremony was when Mascalzone Latino, the overall winners from Italy, were presented with the Rolex MSR Trophy.

Mascalzone Latino owner Vincenzo Onorato, Matteo Savelli, who skippered the crew at the MSR, and navigator Ian Moore were present for the occasion.