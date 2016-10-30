Young creativity found inspiring

Matteo Spiteri receiving his prizes.

An overwhelming response to Malta Baby & Kids Directory’s 10-year anniversary competition, themed ‘Malta in Minecraft’, made the work of judges at EasyPeasy Coding much easier. This one-of-a-kind contest, aimed to encourage youngsters residing locally to create a typical Maltese landscape in the style of this online game, was received with enthusiasm.

The competition was intended to bring out the creativity in children, while inspiring patriotic sentiments as they racked their brains to come up with an original entry to trump the rest.

The judges were impressed by the high standard of quality. Parents reached out through Malta Baby & Kids Directory’s social media to express their gratitude at this opportunity. Children put their heart and soul into creating their entries – and their effort did not go unnoticed.

Bagging first prize, with an inspirational rendition of the Mosta Dome, seven-year-old Matteo Spiteri won a complete Raspberry Pi 3 kit worth €80. Vincent Leone Ganado, 12, whose entry of Mdina Piazza by night came in second place, won an Ozobot Robot. Tied in second place, Zach Ellul Robson, 11, also won an Ozobot Robot for his video entry of the Mosta church.

The most suitable entry of the Mosta domed church will be recreated on a 3D printer, thanks to Thought 3D, which Tristan Zammit, 12, will be given to take home as a keepsake. The runners-up were given Minecraft accounts and vouchers to attend EasyPeasy Coding courses, which aim to encourage parents to interact with their children on an increasingly popular virtual platform.

