WWII soldiers remembered

The 3/11 Regiment RMA (T) Association held a wreath-laying ceremony at Fort St Elmo in remembrance of the first six soldiers, members of the Royal Malta Artillery, who lost their lives in enemy action during World War II. These soldiers were bombardier Joseph Galea, gunners Michael Saliba, Richard Micallef, Carmel Cordina and Paul Debono and boy soldier Philip Busuttil.

The association’s vice president delivered a speech for the occasion, while the secretary read the memorial prayers. Two trumpeters from the Band of the Armed Forces of Malta sounded the Last Post. Association president Rene Grixti laid a wreath at themonument.

Present for the ceremony were the curator of the fort, Luisana D’Amato, members of the association, relatives and friends.

The 3/11 Regiment RMA (T) was the last regiment to serve in Fort St Elmo until it was disbanded in 1972.