HSBC Malta goes pink
HSBC Malta joined other organisations, NGOs and individuals to mark Pink October by raising both awareness and funds at its branches across the country. Staff members actively purchased exclusive pink-themed merchandise to donate to the cause as well as attended an afternoon tea session which featured five speakers on the subject. A number of breast cancer survivors shared their experience at the session.
