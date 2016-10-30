Advert
Sunday, October 30, 2016, 00:01

HSBC Malta goes pink

HSBC Malta joined other organisations, NGOs and individuals to mark Pink October by raising both awareness and funds at its branches across the country. Staff members actively purchased exclusive pink-themed merchandise to donate to the cause as well as attended an afternoon tea session which featured five speakers on the subject. A number of breast cancer survivors shared their experience at the session.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Group meeting for artists

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. Pumpkin feast

  5. Almost Holy

  6. The Threepenny Opera

  7. Announcements

  8. HSBC Malta goes pink

  9. Charity fashion show at Hilltop Gardens

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed