Charity fashion show at Hilltop Gardens
Italian brand Luisa Spagnoli launched its autumn/winter collection at the Hilltop Gardens in Naxxar. The event was followed by a reception and all proceeds from the entrance tickets went to the Malta Community Chest Fund.
