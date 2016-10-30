Advert
Sunday, October 30, 2016, 00:01

Charity fashion show at Hilltop Gardens

Seen here are Denise Bonello Fenech, Agnes Fenech, President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and her husband Edgar.

Italian brand Luisa Spagnoli launched its autumn/winter collection at the Hilltop Gardens in Naxxar. The event was followed by a reception and all proceeds from the entrance tickets went to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Romina Grech Fenech, managing director of Sterling Group, local representatives of the brand, Justyna Maj, Victoria Samsone and Lena Sciberras.Romina Grech Fenech, managing director of Sterling Group, local representatives of the brand, Justyna Maj, Victoria Samsone and Lena Sciberras.
