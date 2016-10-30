12-hour Inspire fundraiser being held today

A 12-hour fundraising telethon in aid of Inspire will be broadcast on the main TV stations today.

Packed with information clips, real-life success stories, features, entertainment and surprises, the event will highlight disability awareness and raise funds for Inspire’s programmes and services.

The telethon will start at noon and will continue until midnight. It will be transmitted on TVM2, Net TV, One TV, Fliving and Xejk and at times will also link to Inspire’s premises in Marsascala (Ir-Razzett tal-Ħbiberija), where an open day will be held.

There will be a children’s area, a variety of stalls and charity shops, food and drinks, Zumba sessions, live entertainment and free access to the newly-refurbished fitness centre and indoor pool.

The Travellers, who joined forces with the Inspire Foundation to help promote a message of compassion and empathy through their popular song, Sempliċita’, will also take part.

In the music video, shot entirely at Inspire, the members of the Gozitan band are seen walking through the building, meeting and interacting with clients as they make use of the therapeutic and leisure services offered by the foundation.

“Poverty and social immobility are a reality we should not have to come to terms with and, while the people at Inspire are doing all they can to change that, they cannot do it without our support,” said The Travellers.

Ryan Borg, known for his TV show Sibtek, will be presenting the marathon with the help of other personalities.

“I wholeheartedly believe in Inspire’s cause, especially after meeting so many parents and clients who make use of the service, and learning about their stories and successes. I couldn’t help wanting to do more to make sure that Inspire will keep running and offering the great services to children and adults with disability,” Mr Borg said.

SMS donation numbers are open and people can show their support by sending a donation on 5061 8926 (€6.99) or 5061 9215 (€11.65). From a landline, call 5170 2014 to donate €15.

This project is being funded through the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme managed by the Ministry for Social Dialogue, Consumer Affairs and Civil Liberties.