Watch - Strong fireworks explosion rocks Gudja - No one injured

A powerful explosion on a site where fireworks are let off rocked Gudja this afternoon, but no one appears to have been injured.

The blast took place at about 4.20 pm and was heard as far away at Lija. Gudja is currently celebrating the feast known as Taċ-Ċintura (Our Lady of Consolation).

"It was a powerful explosion followed by a number of smaller ones, the big one felt like an earthquake," a reader who lived in Luqa said.

The blast appears to have taken place in a container where the fireworks were stored.

"We were passing by in my car with all the windows closed and the blast literally shook my car heavily," another reader commented.

A number of fire crew from the Civil Protection Department arrived on the site quickly, as did a number of ambulances.

Everyone who was supposed to be on the site was accounted for. Two people who were near by were treated for anxiety at Paola health centre.

A large number of people gathered in the road leading to the field where the blast took place.

Also on the site were Health Minister Chris Fearne and Home Affaiors Minister Carmelo Abela.

Helpline 25454184 has been set up by the Health Department.

Picture Paul Pulis - Facebook Times of Malta

Photo Daniel Zammit - Facebook Times of Malta