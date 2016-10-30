Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that property will be used to pay off massive amounts of tax arrears in unprecedented barter deals to be signed between the government and leading developers.

The Malta Independent asks who stabbed who in the Tarxien incident involving one of Dom Mintoff's daughters.

It-Torċa says the first few millions received from the passport scheme will be used to fight poverty.

Illum and Il-Mument highlight calls for a gradual rise in the minimum wage.

Malta Today reports how developers have balked at the 60m White Rocks valuation.

KullĦadd says the Budget has passed the most important tests because its benefits for those with a small income outweigh inflation.