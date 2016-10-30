Advert
Sunday, October 30, 2016, 07:08

Summer time ends

Clocks were pushed back one hour last night at the end of summer time. 

The clocks will go forward again at the end of March. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Strong winds lash Malta, power...

  2. Watch: Strong waves batter Valletta...

  3. Watch: Cyclist ignores waves whipping...

  4. Nationalist MPs walk out of Parliament...

  5. Sliema Strand to get six storeys above...

  6. Maltese man who determined Lockerbie...

  7. Russian ship clearance withdrawn after...

  8. Peeping Tom sports coach fired from...

  9. Civil protection ‘not equipped’ for LNG...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed