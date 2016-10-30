Advert
Sunday, October 30, 2016, 12:48

Dead or dying tuna wash up on the east coast

Dead or injured tuna washed ashore in several areas of Malta's east coast today, a probable consequence of yesterday's Grigalata.

The rough weather also damaged fishfarms and sent a big slick of oily slime along the shore, clinging to seacraft moored in the bays and particularly at the Portomaso marina. Fishfarm operators yesterday denied that the slime had anything to do with them.

The rough sea yesterday was so strong, it even dislodged some tarmac near the old fishmarket in Grand harbour.

Damage was caused to San Giljan waterpolo pitch, the Radisson hotel, several boats and even cars parked close to the sea.

Photos above: Adrian Spiteri. Facebook Times of Malta.

Video: Julian Dimech
