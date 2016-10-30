Busuttil hits out over Gozo; Salvu Mallia says PM is worst thing for Malta since the plague

Gozo is an afterthought for the Labour administration, with no major projects completed and no future vision, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said this morning.

Speaking in the Gozitan capital, Dr Busuttil said the only project in Gozo concluded so far in this legislature was the restoration of the Victoria Citadel – a project started by the previous Nationalist administration.

He asked what had come of the government’s plans for an air strip.

“I can’t see any planes landing in Gozo, can you?” he said.

The government’s healthcare privatisation plans were also bad news for the sister isle, he said.

Dr Busuttil said the project was shrouded in uncertainty with healthcare professionals uncertain of how the privatisation of the Gozo general hospital would mean in real terms.

Patients were also concerned.

“What people are worried about is will they have the same quality of healthcare as the paying patient in the bed next to them. Is this the kind of healthcare we want?” he asked.

Turning to his plan for a permanent link between Malta and Gozo, Dr Busuttil said this would be the biggest project the country had ever seen.

He said that during this weekend’s bad weather, the thought of cancelling his visit to Gozo had crossed his mind. However, he also thought of all the Gozitans who did not have that luxury.

“It would be easy for me to just cancel today. But those of you who have to travel to Malta every day, can’t just cancel. This isn’t a link to Ċirkewwa. It’s a link to University, the airport, and the capital city. It’s a link to the whole island,” he said.

Salvu Mallia. File photo.

Salvu Mallia; Muscat is worst thing to Malta since the plague of 1813

Salvu Mallia, The PN’s newest approved candidate, described Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as the “worst thing to Malta since the plague of 1813.”

Speaking before Dr Busuttil, Mr Mallia said Dr Muscat was a parasite, created by the Labour Party, which was today infecting the entire country. Both morally as well as financially.

Mr Mallia – who will be contesting the 2018 General Election on the second and twelfth districts, described himself as someone who had been fooled by Dr Muscat.

Speaking as his mobile phone could be heard ringing, he said he had voted for the Labour Party in the 2013 general election, but he, like many others, had been fooled.



Dr Busuttil, on the other hand was the best choice for the country. He not only had a clear vision for the country, he loved it more than he loved himself, Mr Mallia said, as his dog barked seemingly in agreement.

Later, Dr Busuttil said Mr Mallia, as all those who had voted Labour in 2013, were not to blame. It was Dr Muscat who had swindled the country and not the electorate who were at fault.