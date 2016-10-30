The whole lot

We are a population that is overfed and yet malnourished.

My journey to studying holistic nutrition started in a doctor’s office about four years ago after going through major surgery.

It had been quite a traumatic and tough couple of months and all I wanted was to get my life back to normal and never go through such an ordeal again. I asked several surgeons, doctors and specialists what had triggered my need for surgery and no one could give me an answer – it had just happened.

The lack of answers left me feeling weak and helpless and that day, I remember thinking that I would do everything in my power to become as healthy as possible. That way, if this or anything else ever happened to me again, I wouldn’t feel like I had brought it onto myself. Moreover, I would give my body the best possible chance of getting through it.

In these past four years, I have struggled many times to stay on track, lost focus and gave up a few times. But that has given me a good insight on how difficult it can be to change your lifestyle and stay focused on your health and weight loss goals.

While there are many ordeals and illnesses in life that are beyond our control, nutrition is the one thing that can keep us healthy and strong. And we have control over it.

I started researching and learning about food and how it can be used as preventative medicine. Our bodies are remarkable self-healing machines. There is so much information out there – if we take an interest, we can all learn so many ways to improve our lives.

The problem I found however is that since the weight loss industry has become a giant in its own right, so many theories, diet plans and weight loss programmes can be overwhelming and confusing to anyone trying to make better choices. One day you read that something is bad for you and the next it’s hailed as a superfood.

However, when you focus on health rather than just weight loss, you will realise that it is not that complicated. Still, it is of utmost importance to be aware of the source of information – that is why, about a year ago, I decided to read for a diploma in holistic nutrition.

While I’m sure we can all appreciate the fact that excess weight is harmful to an individual, focusing on a balanced, healthy diet that is rich in whole, unprocessed and unrefined foods, with the addition of vitamin and mineral supplements, is the safest, healthiest and most maintainable way forward. Focus on health and let weight loss be a happy side effect if you will.

The unfortunate truth is that we are a population that is overfed and yet malnourished. Knowledge about nutrition, for most of us, probably started at an early age with parents telling us that vegetables are healthy but sweets are not. This was probably our first introduction to the notion that what we eat has an effect on our health. While this is all well and good, the problem is that for most of us, learning about food and its benefits stopped there. As dramatic as it sounds, food can either be poison or medicine. It is up to us to learn which is which and to ensure that our health is a priority.

Moreover, the vast majority of common illnesses faced by modern society such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease and even some cancers can be either avoided completely or at least their symptoms lessened or improved by following a healthy, balanced diet and exercising.

Since completing my first diploma in holistic nutrition, I have been working with Pathways Method as their in-house nutritionist.

Pathways Method is a wellness community which aims to help clients reach their full potential through personal training and fun group activities.

Added health

Practise mindfulness: be aware of what you are cooking, eating and drinking. Learn about ways to make your favourite recipes healthier and be aware of what is good for your body and what it needs.

Drink more water: We’ve heard it all before, but the importance of water cannot be overstated.

Exercise: Go for a walk, find a personal trainer, anything to get you moving.

Avoid soft drinks: Try fresh veg and fruit juices or smoothies instead.

Cut down on processed foods: Avoid processed meats and pastries. These items contain too much salt, sugar and chemicals and do your body more harm than good. Also, avoid salt, sugar and white flour. Instead, try adding herbs and spices for flavor, raw honey for sweetness and unrefined flour when cooking.

Don’t overcook your vegetables: Raw veg is best but steaming is also a good option. Also, consider having one vegetarian day a week. Focus on nuts and legumes to get your protein intake.

Eat fish: Increase your intake of fresh fish to a minimum of twice a week.

Be aware of portion size: Don’t eat until you’re stuffed. Stop a little bit before are and you’ll soon realise that you can still get all the nutrition from smaller portions.

Draw up meal plans: Make a plan of what your day is going to be like a few days at a time and plan your meals accordingly.

A cunning plan: Set targets for yourself but make them realistic. Do not set too many deadlines that are difficult to keep. Stay focused and don’t let a bad day turn into a week.