Failla penalty wins it for Hi

BIRKIRKARA-0, HIBERNIANS-1



A late Clayton Failla penalty handed Hibernians a narrow 1-0 victory over fellow title hopefuls Birkirkara.

The win flattered Hibs as, for most of the first half they were second best to the vibrant Stripes but their failure to convert their chances proved costly.

Hibernians improved sufficiently after half-time to keep their opponents at bay before the game turned on its head after Birkirkaa defender Nikola Vukanac tripped Jorginho inside the box and Failla made no mistake from the spot to lift the Paolites into second-place, three points behind leaders Balzan.

The first half belonged to Birkirkara who played the better football and created the better chances but Hibs held firm.

Srdan Dimitrov, the Birkirkara playmaker, tried his luck with a diagonal drive but Hibs cleared.

A perfect pass from Joseph Zerafa then dropped the lively Dimitrov in the box but his diagonal effort was turned away by Andrew Hogg, the Hibs goalkeeper.

Birkirkara pushed on. Dimitrov's corner triggered a goalmouth melee andChristian Bubalovic headed goalwards but his effort was cleared off the line. The loose ball dropped to Cain Attard whose cross-shot was partially repelled by Hogg. Dimitrov again pounced on the loose ball to cross for Muscat but his attempt was hooked away by Rodolfo Soares.

There was a rare chance for Hibernians as Juergen Degabriele pounced on a Bubalovic clearance before crossing for Jorginho whose header was blocked by Miroslav Kopric, the Birkirkara goalkeeper.

Advancing on the right, Gareth Sciberras did well to cut the ball back to Ryan Scicluna but his grounder was blocked aS Birkirkara ended the first half on the offensive.

The second half was less eventful as Hibs controlled Birkirkara better than they had in the opening 45 minutes.

Scoring chances were rare in the first 20 minutes of the second period.

It was Hibs who went close on 71 minutes when Bjorn Kristensen stormed forward on the right before sending in an inviting cross that was met by Jorginho but his first-time attempt sailed past the near post.

The Paolites gained a boost with 15 minutes left when Nikola Vukanac brought down Jorginho on the edge of the box, prompting referee Trustin Farrugia Cann to whistle a penalty after his assistant David Castillo signalled the infringement.

Birkirkara players argued that the foul had occurred outside the box but the decision stood and Clayton Failla drove his shot past Kopric.



Jorginho, the Hibs striker, was named BOV player of the match.