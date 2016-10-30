Chelsea beat Southampton with Hazard and Costa on target

Chelsea racked up a fourth consecutive league win without conceding a goal as they outclassed Southampton with strikes from Eden Hazard and Diego Costa at St Mary's.
Hazard cut back and rifled a shot through Fraser Forster's legs after six minutes and Chelsea never surrendered their command.
Spain striker Costa doubled the lead 10 minutes after the break when he received a pass from Hazard and beat Forster with a swerving shot from 25 metres.
Chelsea, who moved back above Tottenham Hotspur into fourth spot just one point off the leaders, had the opportunities to increase their tally while Southampton's best chance fell to Charlie Austin who headed over the bar.
