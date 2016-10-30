Senglea make sure in the second half

Sirens 0

Senglea Athletic 3

Senglea Athletic obtained their second consecutive victory, hitting all their three goals after the break to move back to the top of the table.

Victory was merited for the Cottonera side as they dominated for long stretches even though they had to wait until the second half to pierce Sirens’ defence.

Senglea looked the better team in the first phase of the match and immediately put their opponents under pressure. Sean Cini, in the Sirens goal, had to come out quickly to block into the feet of Ryan Dalli and after just seven minutes a Christian Cassar effort finished high and wide.

On 17 minutes, Jamie Pace tried his luck from 35 metres out with Cini alert to avoid danger and a minute later a good Sirens move, started by Christian Caruana from the right, found Jonas Ekani, who failed to make contact in front of goal.

On 30 minutes, a Cabral volley from the edge of the area was neutralised by Cini and a few minutes later Senglea were unlucky when a De Sousa Dias free-kick from the distance flew past the keeper but smacked against the upright.

Just before the break a Pace grounder missed the target by a whisker.

As the second half got underway, De Sousa Dias saw his chip going just wide but Senglea finally forged ahead two minutes later when player-coach Pablo Doffo gave Cini no chance with a fierce drive from the edge of the box.

Senglea made it 2-0 on the hour when a Pace free-kick took a deflection on its way into the net.

Sirens brought Charles Ne-wuche in to bolster their attack but in his first action on goal the striker hit badly with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Sirens were punished for that miss when a Dalli ball fell to Sammut who released Cabral and the latter just managed to sneak the ball home despite losing his balance.

Sirens: S. Cini, D. Sant, T. Farrugia, L. Gabrieli (C. Newuche), L. Zammit, O. Anonam (D. Bonnici), I. Curmi, J. Ekani, C. Caruana, R. Vaduva (E. Lazzarini), I. Zammit.

Senglea: Jeff. Farrugia, R. Vella, Jurgen Farrugia, J. Pace, C. Guzman, P. Doffo, C. Cassar, R. Dalli (R. Tanti), J. Cabral, M. De Sousa Dias (M. Del Negro), P. Sammut (D. Xuereb).

Referee: Mario Apap.

Best player: Pablo Doffo (Senglea Athletic).

Qormi 2

Melita 1

Qormi: D. Balzan, Y. Yankam, O. Sidibe, D. Vukovic, M. Camilleri, B. Grech, A. Abela, T. Guzman (M. Barbara), D. Medic (L. Chiedozie), A. Cassar, N. Ojuola.

Melita: N. Grima, J. Abela, R. Parrado, I. Tufegdzic, K. Pace, M. Fenech (D. Farrugia), E. Cornago (T. Singleton), M. Russo, J.P. Attard, L. Mifsud, A. Borg Olivier.

Scorers: Medic (Q) 38; Tufegd-zic (M) 70 pen; Chiedozie (Q) 78.

Referee: Eman Grech.

Best player: Lawrence Chie-dozie (Qormi).