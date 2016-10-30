Ronaldo bags hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo answered his critics with a hat-trick as Real Madid came from behind to win 4-1 at Alaves to retain their position at the top of La Liga, yesterday.

Alaves forward Deyverson pounced on an error by Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas to give the home side a shock lead but the Brazilian gave away a penalty soon after for handball which Ronaldo converted.

The Portuguese put the European champions in charge with a powerful strike that deflected off Zouhair Feddal and beyond the reach of former Real goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

Pacheco did manage to turn away another penalty by Ronaldo in the second half but Real’s all-time top scorer netted his first treble of the season on 88 minutes after substitute Alvaro Morata had stretched Real’s lead four minutes earlier.

Primera Liga

Played yesterday

Sporting Gijon vs Sevilla - 1-1

Alaves vs Real Madrid - 1-4

Atletico Madrid vs Malaga - 4-2

Barcelona vs Granada - 1-0

Today

Eibar vs Villarreal - 12.00

A. Bilbao vs Osasuna - 16.15

Real Betis vs Espanyol - 18.30

Las Palmas vs Celta Vigo - 20.45

Tomorrow

Deportivo vs Valencia - 20.45

Leading standings: Real Madrid 24; Barcelona 22; A. Madrid, Sevilla 21; Villarreal 19; R. Sociedad 16; A. Bilbao 15.