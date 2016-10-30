Lewandowski gives Bayern repeat 3-1 win over Augsburg

Robert Lewandowski (left) with Bayern Munich team-mate Arturo Vidal after scoring against Augsburg, yesterday.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich win 3-1 at Augsburg yesterday, three days after beating the same opponents by the same score in the German Cup.

RB Leipzig, in their first season in the top flight, won 2-0 at Darmstadt with two goals from Marcel Sabitzer to stay second, and Bayer Leverkusen scored two late goals as they came from behind to win 2-1 at troubled VfL Wolfsburg.

A brilliant solo goal by Max Philipp set Freiburg, another promoted side, on the way to a 3-1 win at lowly Werder Bremen.

Bayern, who have 23 points, and Leipzig, who are two points behind, remained unbeaten after the first nine games of the season.

Lewandowski had not scored in his previous five league games but ended his mini-drought after 19 minutes when he finished off a counter-attack set up by Arjen Robben, who himself added the second two minutes later.

Lewandowski struck again three minutes after half-time and Koo Ja-cheol pulled one back after a Bayern defensive lapse.

Leipzig dominated possession in characteristic style at Darmstadt although they needed nearly an hour to break the deadlock when substitute Sabitzer turned in Timo Werner’s cross.

Sabitzer’s second came from an almost identical finish but the hard work was done by Oliver Burke who drew two defenders before putting in a low cross.

Freiburg full-back Philipp scored arguably the best goal of the afternoon when he weaved his way past the Bremen defence before carefully placing the ball into the net.

Vincenzo Grifo, from a penalty, and Amir Abrashi were also on target for Freiburg and Santiago Garcia replied for Werder Bremen.

Maximilian Arnold gave Wolfsburg a first-half lead but they inexplicably sat back after the break and paid heavily when Admir Mehmedi levelled in the 79th minute and Tin Jedvaj struck five minutes later.

The defeat left Wolfsburg in the relegation play-off spot.

Meanwhile, Ingolstadt are still waiting for their first win of the season after going down 2-0 at Mainz.

Lukas Hinterseer went close to giving Ingolstadt the lead when his volley struck the crossbar but despite a few efforts from Dario Lezcano the visitors could not muster much else in Mainz.

Bundesliga

Played yesterday

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich - 1-3

Darmstadt vs Leipzig - 0-2

Mainz vs Ingolstadt - 2-0

Werder Bremen vs Freiburg - 1-3

Wolfsburg vs B. Leverkusen - 1-2

Bor. Dortmund vs Schalke - 0-0

Playing today

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin - 15.30

Cologne vs Hamburg - 17.30