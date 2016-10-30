Some autumn must-haves you should cherish forever

With the weatherman finally announcing that the end of the week will bring with it some autumnal chill and my eternal hope that this time he might actually be right (we’ll know by the time you read this), I got thinking about cleaning out my wardrobe and finally bringing my living space a more minimalist feel.

Indeed, while the latter is probably never going to happen, if all my winter clothes did get carried away in a flood, there are four particular garments that I would save and which I think every girl should have in her wardrobe to help ward in this season is style.

A camel-coloured coat

Thought to be the holy grail of all camel coats, I lusted for a MaxMara coat for pretty much all of my late teens and early twenties. Indeed, at the time it was pretty much the only place you could find one. However, thanks to high street giants Mango and Zara getting in on the camel game, you too can give off ‘Last Tango in Paris’ vibes. Camel does not only look really chic when paired with basically every other colour in existence but will also elevate your entire outfit. Always make sure to opt for one with a tie-waist rather than a button-up. The former is infinitely chicer.

A little black dress

Chanel’s most famous papa Karl Lagerfeld said it best, ladies: “One is never over- or under-dressed with a little black dress.” Whether you’re going to a job interview, a date or a funeral, nothing beats a black dress which has been dressed up or down accordingly. The best thing about black as a colour is that it makes things look way more expensive than they are, which means you don’t have to spend a small fortune. That said, however, much you choose to spend, make the effort to tailor the dress to fit you properly, otherwise the effect is lost.

An oversized cashmere jumper

There are few things more comforting than an oversized jumper, but if you add cashmere to the blend then you have a recipe for success. Every girl has days when she doesn’t feel like squeezing into tight clothes and an oversized cashmere jumper will mean that you can basically be lazy without showing the world that you would have rather stayed in bed watching re-runs of Sex and the City with nothing but a giant tub of Ben and Jerry’s for company.

The perfect pair of tailored trousers

While most people dedicate hours of their time to finding the perfect pair of jeans, it has become increasingly difficult to find a pair of tailored, smart trousers that don’t correspond to some seasonal trend and are either too baggy, too low-cut or which end up making the wearer look like a fancy piece of origami. When and if you find the perfect pair, I humbly suggest that you buy two pairs of the same (you never know when you’ll find another pair) and take both to the tailor to make sure that they are just the right length. Bad lengths make for bad silhouettes!