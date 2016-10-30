Premier Capital launches 3.75% 10-year €65 million bond issue

Premier Capital plc is the developmental licencee for McDonald’s in the Baltic States, Greece, Malta and Romania. It currently operates 133 restaurants in six countries.

Premier Capital plc, the McDonald’s division of Hili Ventures, has launched a €65 million bond issue maturing in 2026. The unsecured bonds, at a nominal value of €100 per bond issued at par, bear an annual interest rate of 3.75 per cent.

Premier Capital plc is giving preference to holders of the current €24.6 million 6.8 per cent bonds 2017-2020 who are on the register on October 21 to subscribe to this new bond issue by surrendering their exchangeable bonds. Existing bondholders opting to exchange their holding will continue to earn an effective rate of 6.8 per cent until March 15, 2017. Bonds remaining in issue as at March 16, 2017, will be redeemed.

Proceeds from the new bond issue will be used to repay bank facilities in Malta and Latvia, partly repay bank facilities in Romania, and part-finance the projected capital expenditure to open new Mc­Donald’s restaurants and renovate existing stores in 2017.

Premier Capital plc is the developmental licencee for McDonald’s in the Baltic States, Greece, Malta and Romania. It currently operates 133 restaurants in six countries. The restaurant network includes 68 Drive Thru and 40 McCafe operations.

More than 100 million customers are served at McDonald’s restaurants operated by Premier Capital plc every year, thanks to an international team of 7,000 people. The Premier Capital Group generates €230 million in annual turnover.

The first three McDonald’s restaurants opened in Malta in 1995, growing to win 70 per cent market share in the quick service restaurant sector. Premier Capital was established in 2005 and took over the Malta opera­tion before acquiring the developmental licence for McDonald’s in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in 2007 and in Greece in 2011.

In January this year, Premier Capital plc was granted the developmental licence for McDonald’s in Romania, its largest market to date, with a network of 68 restaurants in 21 cities and 4,000 people.

More information about the bond issue is available from the website below.

Subscriptions open on November 14 and close on November 16, or earlier if the bond issue is oversubscribed.

Premier Capital will announce the basis of acceptance of applications and the allocation policy to be adopted by not later than November 23.

www.premiercapital.com.mt