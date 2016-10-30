Walking the streets of The Bard

Royal Shakespeare Company Theatre

Stratford-upon-Avon owes much of its popularity with the culture crowd and tourists in general to the fact that playwright William Shakespeare was born and spent most of his life there. In fact, Shakespeare is said to have divided his time between Stratford and London.

Shakespeare memorial theatre

Four hundred years after his death in 1616, the medieval market town in England’s Westland Midlands still holds testament to this. Scholars, academics, actors, writers and literature-lovers flock to Stratford-upon-Avon each year in the hope of unravelling some of the mysteries that shroud Shakespeare’s life and to delight in sights that have been preserved or recreated to give the visitor a true feel of what the place was like at the turn of the 16th century.

Roaming the streets where Shakespeare obtained his education at the grammar school, and then most likely spent his time in fields and next to the river Avon, one starts to appreciate how a place such as this can lay the foundations for insightful thoughts and quips that many have come to love and revere.

William Shakespeare’s birthplace

Shakespeare’s birthplace in Henley Street has served many purposes over the centuries. At the time of William’s birth in 1564, it belonged to his father John, who was a well-respected and accomplished townsman, as well as a glover and leather-worker by trade. And so, half of the house served as a shop/workroom and store for his materials. John also became Bailiff of Stratford in 1568.

Shakespeare moved to a new home, known as New Place, when he retired in 1610, but this was pulled down in the 18th century. As from 2016, you can visit the re-imagined site by entering through Chapel Street and enjoying a contemporary landscape that reveals the footprint of the Shakespeare family home.

Nash’s House is also in Chapel Street. This was the home of Shakespeare’s granddaughter Elizabeth, who married Thomas Nash. It contains outstanding furniture of the period as well as exhibits of local history.

Hall’s Croft is a few minutes away on foot, in the Old Town close to the Holy Trinity Church. This was the house of Shakespeare’s daughter Susanna and her husband Dr John Hall. His pharmacy and consulting room may be seen by visitors, but the highlight here is the herb/medicinal garden that might have been used in his remedies.

Anne Hathaway’s cottage.

Don’t miss the Holy Trinity Church where Shakespeare was baptised, worshipped, and is buried beneath a tombstone with the inscription: “Good friend for Jesus sake forbeare, To dig the dust enclosed here. Blessed be the man that spares these stones, And cursed be he that moves my bones.” This limestone building was begun in 1210 and was built in the shape of a cross. The Church is approached along an avenue of lime trees, said to represent the twelve tribes of Israel and the twelve Apostles, with an ideal place to be quiet and away from the busier town centre.

There’s nothing better than sitting by the River Avon with your notebook, especially before 10am when the shops are still about to open

On the outskirts of Stratford you will find other properties connected to the Shakespeare family, such as Anne Hathaway’s Cottage (where William would visit to woo his wife-to-be) and Mary Arden’s House (where Shakespeare’s mother grew up).

There are three theatres to be found within a very short distance of each other in this small town, The Royal Shakespeare Theatre, The Swan Theatre and The Other Place. If you’re planning to travel to Stratford-upon-Avon it would be a good idea to check out the Royal Shakespeare Company website (rsc.org.uk) for the upcoming schedule to book some tickets. Many famous actors have begun their career in Stratford, and most of them return at the peak of their fame to appear on the stage again.

Holy Trinity Church, where Shakespeare lies.

The Royal Shakespeare Theatre retains key Art Deco and Victorian elements, while The Swan Theatre has an Elizabethan-style stage. The Other Place, which started off as a tin shed rehearsal space, has recently been remodelled within the shell of a former memorial theatre. It hosts high quality contemporary shows which are usually not Shakespeare-related. On some days they give out a number of 70p tickets to the people who show up at opening time for same day tickets.

If storytelling is your thing, and it’s likely to be if you’re in Stratford, you might consider the award-winning Ghost Walk, where you will be guided around the ‘haunted’ streets and entertained with true stories. (stratfordtownwalk.co.uk)

Bang in between the three theatres is the famous The Dirty Duck pub, suitable for some celebrity-spotting (it’s the first watering hole that the actors find right outside the theatres) and refuelling. Just up the road is The Garrick Inn, which is said to be the oldest pub in Stratford. If you get hungry you will find plenty of eateries around, with plenty of pubs and other contemporary restaurants.

Of note: Hussains Indian Cuisine restaurant (Church Street) is one of the few that serves food relatively late at night. The owner is a surprisingly friendly businessman and poet!

One Elm restaurant (Guild Street) offers a vast menu, which includes a tapas-style menu that won’t break the bank. Definitely worth a visit and don’t skip dessert.

Boston Tea Party cafe (Henley Street) is for a delicious breakfast or tea time treat.

To take a break from everything Shakespeare, cross the River Avon via a footbridge and visit the enchanting Butterfly farm, which also hosts showcases of reptiles and insects. Mind the gigantic roaming iguana moving slowly through the foliage in the recreated tropical forest.

The Mad Museum in Henley Street offers a (much) louder alternative with mechanical interactive art to amuse the science types who are in the mood for a bit of playing and discovering.

If you’ve come to Stratford-upon-Avon in the hope of being inspired to write, there’s nothing better than sitting by the River Avon with your notebook, especially before 10am when the shops are still about to open and there are fewer people in the street. Due to the UK’s climate (read: constant rainfall) the area is extremely green and the air is fresh, even in the middle of summer. After all, “one touch of nature makes the whole world kin” could have more than one meaning.