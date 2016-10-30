Staġun Teatru Malti returns with new production

Irbaħt Il-Lottu is Mario Philip Azzopardi’s fourth original play at the Manoel Theatre throughout the past eight years. The other three producations – Sulari Fuq Strada Stretta, Xbigħat Ta’ Xi Wħud Li Huma Kattoliċi and Ix-Xitan Kunjomu Malti – previously played to full houses at the same theatre.

Irbaħt Il-Lottu promises to be an acerbic, irreverent, anarchic piece of modern Maltese-centric theatre, with a bit of a difference. It is hilariously funny... in parts.

“It’s not a farce, but the subject matter lends itself to a kind of hilarity that is as shocking as it is soothing,” says Chris Spiteri, who plays the lead, Mike Buttigieg, a meek accountant, part of a totally dysfunctional family.

Fresh from his success in Staġun Teatru Malti’s production of Malcolm Galea’s Marti Martek Martek Marti, Spiteri is establishing himself as one of Malta’s leading funny men, with impeccable timing, the most natural on-stage disposition and a face in whose presence it’s hard to keep a straight face. Just ask Marielle Zammit, who co-stars in the play as Alex, his daughter.

This is Chris’s fifth appearance with Staġun Teatru Malti, out of their 13 productions so far. “There is an underlying sense of danger that explodes on the stage, literally, two minutes after curtain up and simply does not let go until final curtain,” he says. “Even then, when you think it’s all over and the curtains start to fall, there’s more. It’s a funny as the audience will allow it to be. It’s up to them to decide who’s having the last laugh.”

Simon Curmi plays Salvu Grixti, a notoriously shady lawyer, who becomes Mike’s confidant after the accountant wins the mother-load of local Lotto draws: €10 million. “Satire is the basis of this work and, if it’s Mario’s work then you know it’s going to be direct and unwavering.”

Lorianne D’ugo plays Mike’s wife. A long-suffering woman who’s had enough of an impossible situation at home and has opted to take care of her own interests before everybody else’s threaten to totally overwhelm her. “This is my biggest role so far at the Manoel.” Lorianne previously appeared in a minor role with Staġun Teatru Malti ‘s production of Simon Bartolo’s Ħabbilni Ħa Nirbaħ, a top theatrical hit at the Manoel Theatre last season.

Irbaħt il-Lottu runs today and on November 4, 5 and 6, with an additional matinee on November 5. Tickets are available online, at the booking office, or by calling on 2124 6389.

