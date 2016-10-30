Russian revolution through the eyes of artists

Pavel Filonov, Heads

Experience a momentous period in the history of Russia and the Russian avant garde through the bold and exciting feature documentary Revolution – New Art for a New World. Showing exclusively at Eden Cinemas on November 11, the film tells the story of the revolution through the eyes of the artists who lived through it.

Maria Kulagina at work in her studio.

Drawing on the collections of major Russian institutions, contributions from contemporary artists, curators, performers and personal testimony from the descendant of those involved, the film brings the artists of the Russian avant garde to life. It tells the stories of artists, including Chagall, Kandinsky and Malevich – pioneers who flourished in response to the Utopian challenge of building a New Art for a New World.

Produced with the guidance of people with invaluable sources of knowledge in Russian art and the film’s historical consultant author Natasha Murray, the film successfully captures some of Russia’s most moving stories.

The film champions the role of the artists in this tumultuous political period of the Russian Revolution in order to understand the context of the film. It also creates an enjoyable documentary inspired by some of the most inventive and brilliant works of art the world have ever known.

