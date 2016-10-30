ŻiguŻajg festival next month

Inżigużajgu

ŻiguŻajg International Arts Festival for Children and Young People returns for its sixth edition between November 11 and 20 with a vibrant programme of critically-acclaimed international productions and enticing commissions.

Inez kienet Perf(etta)

ŻiguŻajg will boast a series of world-renowned shows presented in tandem with re-adaptations of Maltese literature such as the 19th-century novel Ineż Farruġ, Anastasio Cuschieri’s poetry and Trevor Zahra’s stories.

The programme will have a strong multidisciplinary element to it with among others contemporary circus acts, clowning, shadow puppetry, dance, film, theatre and visual arts. Represented countries will include Australia, China, Estonia, Germany, the UK and the Czech Republic.

This year’s edition will also be commemorating leading figures that left a heritage of artistic works for children and young people. Major works by Dahl, Prokofiev and Shakespeare will be readapted while Maltese folktales and traditions will be presented in a creative and innovative manner.

The festival is produced by Fondazzjoni Kreattività, supported by the government, the Culture Ministry, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Spazju Kreattiv, ŻfinMalta, Kelma Kelma, PBS, Manoel Theatre and Valletta 2018 Foundation.