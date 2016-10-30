Come and fly with us this Christmas

Booking is now open for the annual MADC Christmas panto, Un–Believe It!, which will be held at the Mediterranean Fairs and Conferences Centre, Ta’Qali.

This year will see the return of Alan Montanaro as the dame and Nanette Brimmer as director. The duo has worked together in many other successful pantomimes, such as Peter Panto, The Princess & the Pea and Scrooge, which remains one of the most well-received panto productions on the MADC roll.

Montanaro is also the script writer. The title was chosen from a phrase he had coined in Scrooge, which has since become a household expression on social media. This pantomime will forever cement it into daily conversations. Montanaro’s Dame, with her most unusual diction, expressions and mannerisms, is bound to entertain in the style which is unique to this actor and which has earned him the well-deserved nickname ‘Pantonaro’.

Un-Believe It! promises to live up to the MADC guarantee of entertainment, providing gags and laughs, a large singing and dancing cast, spectacular costumes and set designs and... a flying car! Do not miss it!

Performances run between December 22 and January 8. Tickets are available online or by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or an SMS on 7777 6232.

www.madc.com.mt