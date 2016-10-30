The Royal Ballet’s live cinema slate will be introduced through Kenneth MacMillan’s full length ballet, Anastasia, at Eden Cinemas on Wednesday at 8.15pm.

MacMillan’s ballet is a compelling exploration of identity in the turbulent wake of the Russian revolution. Anastasia is a ballet about one of the great historical mysteries of the 20th century, only recently solved.

At the height of the Russian Revolution the royal family were executed, but afterwards a young woman appeared – apparently a surviving royal princess, the Grand Duchess Anastasia. Known as Anna Anderson, she couldn’t remember her past and she was presumed to be an imposter.

Anastasia is one of MacMillan’s first creations on becoming director of The Royal Ballet in 1970. It is performed to music by Tchaikovsky and Martinu. The powerful melodies help the audience follow events leading to the murder of a family and Anna’s confused dreams – or memories.

Natalia Osipova will be performing the role of Anastasia in this live broadcast. The character presents a powerful and psychological challenge for the principal ballerina, as it is a rare opportunity to see a landmark ballet by a major choreographer.

Tickets for the live broadcast cost €18 for adults and €10 for children under 16, including a complimentary glass of wine and complimentary parking at the Eden Leisure Car park.

An encore screening will be held next Sunday at 3pm. Tickets €15 for adults and €10 for children, including free parking.

Tickets may be obtained from the Eden Cinema box office or online at www.edencinemas.com.mt.